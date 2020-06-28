‘Ferris Bueller’ Cast Reunites Virtually For Josh Gad’s ‘Reunited Apart’

For the latest edition of his “Reunited Apart” YouTube series, Josh Gad hosted a virtual reunion of one of the most beloved movies of the 1980s, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

Stars Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, Alan Ruck and Jennifer Grey joined Gad to share their reminiscences from John Hughes’ 1986 classic about the best day of playing hooky ever.

The video begins with Broderick chatting solo with Gad, who tries to trick his guest into saying his iconic line from the movie.

Do you by any chance have any mottos you like to live by?” asks Gad. “You know, mottos, phrases, about life… and the speed at which it does its thing?”

“I’m not gonna do it,” Broderick insists, but ultimately ends up breaking down and saying, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

They were then joined by Alan Ruck, who played best friend Cameron, with Gad asking when the last time that Ruck and Broderick had seen each other. “Physically? It’s been awhile,” admitted Ruck, guessing it was “about 15 years ago” that they bumped into each other on the street in New York City.

They were then joined by Mia Sara, who played Ferris’ girlfriend Sloane, and Jennifer Grey, who portayed Ferris’ sister, Jeanie.

Later in the reunion, Gad brought out some surprise guests: Cindy Pickett and Lyman Ward, who played the Bueller siblings parents, and Ben Stein, who recreated his “Bueller? Bueller?” line reading as Ferris’ teacher.

Also making a surprise appearance: “Ferris Bueller” super-fan Jake Gyllenhaal, who reminisced about the first time he saw the movie.

The reunion concludes with a special “Reunited Apart” tribute to the director John Hughes, featuring cameos from such stars as Molly RIngwald (“16 Candles”), Chevy Chase (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”), Steve Martin (“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”) and many more.

The “Ferris Bueller” cast reunion can be viewed in its entirety in the video above.