Anthony Mackie Calls Out Marvel For Lack Of Diversity, Explains The Underlying Racism In ‘Black Panther’

Anthony Mackie has long been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the star of upcoming Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is speaking out about the lack of diversity he’s perceived on Marvel productions.

In an interview with “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs for Variety (above), a discussion on the Black Lives Matter movement prods Diggs to ask Mackie, “What are the ways that you find yourself interacting with the moment?”

“I find a lot of my interactions are just trying to make things better in the gigs I have in front of me — how can I affect different kinds of representation? What is the thing you feel compelled to do? What is your participation in this moment?” he responded.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Gets Emotional As He Discusses Police Brutality With His Young Sons

“When ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ comes out, I’m the lead. When ‘Snowpiercer’ came out, you’re the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions. It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

“We’ve had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore,” Mackie continued. “He produced ‘Black Panther.’”

However, Mackie pointed out that while “Black Panther” may have been groundbreaking, there was an element to it that he views as “racist.”

“But then when you do ‘Black Panther,’ you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?” he explained.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Kickstarts Fund For Grocery Workers Affected By COVID-19

The solution as he sees it is to examine hiring practices in order to allow real change to take place organically.

“My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job,” Mackie said. “Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.”