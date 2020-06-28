Broadway Actor Robert Hartwell Buys House Built By Slaves: ‘I’ve Never Been Prouder To Be A Black Man’

An African-American Broadway star is proud to be the new owner of an 1820 home that was built by slaves.

“I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be ‘off the table,'” Hartwell wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself in front of his new home. “We are building our own tables.”

Hartwell told “Good Morning America” that he saw a photo of the 4,500-square foot home in a magazine, and after doing some research tracked down the realtor. Less than two weeks later, the deal closed and he was the home’s new owner.

“We walked into that house and I was like, ‘Oh, I am home. This is it,'” he said. “I can’t say it enough, when you know you know.”

In his Instagram post, Hartwell said the listing agent told him that the buyers would only accept a cash offer, assuming that put him out of the running. “Don’t you ever underestimate a hard working Black man,” he wrote.

“I’ve never been prouder to be a Black man,” he concluded. “Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.”