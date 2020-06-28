Allison Holker Is ‘Proud’ Of Her Daugthter, 12, For ‘Standing Up For Herself’

Allison Holker taught her daughter well.

The “Dancing With The Stars” alum shared how proud she was of her daughter, Weslie Fowler, 12, after she shared a TikTok video which received the comment of someone asking, “why do you dress like a boy?”

“Always stand up for who you are,” Fowler captioned her response that was posted on Instagram.

RELATED: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss And Allison Holker Celebrate Loving Day With Wedding Photo

“This is my style… I wear comfy clothes and darker colours, and just because I dress like that, doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy,” Fowler explained. “And it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined to wear certain things because of their gender. It doesn’t mean anything. Just because you can’t open your eyes, doesn’t mean I’m about to change.”

Holker shared her daughter’s post, adding, “Proud of my daughter for standing up for herself and using her voice. We need to stop trying to tear each other down … instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful! Love you.”

RELATED: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss And Allison Holker Share The Reality Of White Privilege In Viral TikTok Video

Holker is also mom to Maddox, 4, and Zaia, 7 months, who she shares with Stephen “tWitch” Boss.