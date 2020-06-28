Rebel Wilson Announces She’s Taking A Break From Social Media

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal this will be the last that her followers will see of her on social media for awhile.

Along with a video in which she’s costumed like a waitress in a diner, Wilson informed her 8 million Instagram followers she would taking a break from social media.

“I’m working hard so going off socials for a bit,” she wrote, adding, “love to everyone, be a positive influence for change and good.”

While the “Pitch Perfect” star didn’t offer any further explanation, some of her recent Instagram posts have been documenting her health and fitness regimen.

In one post from late May, she offered some inspiration and encouragement.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” she wrote. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way 🤘what are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard x.”