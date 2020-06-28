Simon Pegg Tells Anyone Complaining About BLM To ‘Shut The F**k Up’

As Black Lives Matter protests continue throughout the world, Simon Pegg is excited by the heightened diversity he sees on the horizon for Hollywood.

“Anyone that’s complaining about it should just shut the f**k up because it’s time,” he told The Guardian of the BLM movement and its calls to end systemic racism.

“The film industry would be such a healthier, more interesting place if there were more voices, different stories, different experiences. It’s so dominated by one particular voice and colour of face, it just perpetuates a bland mono-voiced cultural landscape,” he added.

To illustrate his point, he points to his latest movie “Los Transmissions”, in which he plays a famed record producer who goes off the rails when he stops taking medication to manage his schizophrenia.

“Do you know that ‘Lost Transmissions’ was the first feature I’ve been in that’s directed by a woman?” he said. “In 20 years of filmmaking! How alarming is that?”

Pegg was about to start filming the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” sequel when the U.K. went into lockdown, and he admits he’s uncertain of what film and television production is going to look like when it ultimately resumes.

“On ‘The Mandalorian’, the ‘Star War’s TV show, they do it all on a soundstage, using technology that Jon Favreau pioneered when he did ‘The Jungle Book’,” he said of using more digital effects.

“It’s incredible, because it really does look like on location, so I suppose there’s that way,” he added. “Or we have to do testing, or wait for a vaccine…”