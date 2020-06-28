Josh Gad Reveals Which Actor Made Him Forget His Lines During ‘Book Of Mormon’

Even the pros can get thrown off sometimes.

Josh Gad opened up about which celeb threw him off his game while performing in Book of Mormon on Broadway.

While speaking to Zane Lowe on “Song For Life“, Gad finally revealed who made him forget his lines.

“I have not ever officially [confirmed] that, but, god, I got nothing to lose now. It was the lead actor on a show called ‘Entourage’…Adrian [Grenier]. And I was, let’s say, really f**kin’ pissed off. So Adrian, the next time you’re out there in a dark theatre with a bunch of people onstage performing for you, I would ask for a little bit more respect. And I promise to show you the same respect when I watch you on a stage.”

He added, “All joking aside, I hope you’re doing well, Adrian! I still love you, I still love you very much.”

Grenier has not responded.