James Blake Performs Soulful Cover Of Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’

James Blake is taking requests!

On Sunday, the “King’s Dead” singer shared a video on Instagram, performing a ballad-like cover of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”.

In the caption, he responded to a fan who “requested a soft cover” of the song, from the band’s earth-shaking 1991 album Nevermind.

The cover was one of many songs that Blake performed during an “improv piano concert” on Saturday in support of the Loveland Foundation, an organization devoted “to showing up for communities of colour in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls.”

Blake also shared a moment from the concert in which his adorable dog makes a cameo, until exiting by noisily strolling across the keyboard.