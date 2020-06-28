Chase Rice Faces Backlash For 1,000 Person Concert, Venue Responds

On Saturday night, 1,000 people packed into an outdoor amphitheater to watch Chase Rice perform and there wasn’t a mask in sight.

According to TMZ, the concert was held at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee, a former prison turned event venue, where people packed in to see the country singer.

While the event centre typically holds 10,000 people, only 1,000 attended. However, that didn’t matter when everyone stood shoulder-to-shoulder next to the stage.

Rice seemed unphased by the huge risk of spreading COVID-19, even leading the crowd in a singalong and shared the moment on his Instagram stories.

Chase Rice just played a concert to an enormous crowd of unmasked fans here in Tennessee. For once, I am at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/wB47u1EaFd — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) June 28, 2020

Saturday’s concert was the first of 12 shows to take place in the United States.

In a statement to ET Canada from Brushy Mountain, they said “numerous precautions” were in place and “all local requirements were abided.”

The statement added, “We drastically reduced our maximum venue capacity of 10,000 to 4,000 maximum capacity (lower than the state’s advisement of 50%) with less than 1,000 in attendance Saturday night providing ample space in the outdoor lawn area for fans to spread out to their own comfort level. All guests were given temperature checks prior to entering the venue and free hand sanitizer was provided to everyone at entry. All vendors and staff were advised to wear masks and gloves when interacting with guests, and bandanas were available for purchase on-site. We were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended in the signage posted across the property and are looking into future alternative scenarios that further protect the attendees, artists and their crews and our employees. We are reevaluating the series from the top to bottom — from implementing further safety measures, to adding stanchions, to converting the space to drive-in style concerts, to postponing shows.”

People on social media slammed Rice for the disregard of safety and shared their anger on social media.

Imagine risking your life in a pandemic to hear Chase Rice. — Zackary Kephart (@themusicdivide) June 28, 2020

Stunned that TN allowed a live concert hosting chase rice In a feild packed with maskless folks. Wtf? pic.twitter.com/qH0hBQRwML — solace (@soujornsolace) June 28, 2020

Remind me not to listen to Chase Rice anymore… oh wait, I never did anyway. — Kira Capri (@KiraCapri919) June 28, 2020

Chase Rice has epitomized the absolute worst of country music from day one. Hateful, ignorant, sleazy, and privileged. — Country Universe (@CountryUniverse) June 28, 2020

So will Chase Rice be held responsible for the spike of cases in TN in the next week after the jam-packed concert he had last night with no social distancing rules enforced? — Lexi (@_Lexi517) June 28, 2020