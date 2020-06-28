Blackpink Nails Killer Performance Of ‘How You Like That’ On ‘Inkigayo’

Blackpink brought “How You Like That” to “Inkigayo”.

The uber-popular K-pop group performed their catchy hit on the South Korean music program broadcast on Sunday night, and they brought the house down.

With perfectly synchronized choreography, each BLACKPINK member – made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – brought their own flavour to the killer routine.

Last week, Blackpink made their “The Tonight Show” debut with Jimmy Fallon. They also performed “How You Like That” virtually for the host.

Just hours after the video was posted, the performance generated more than 5.7 million views by the following morning.

“How You Like That” has been breaking a lot of records on YouTube, including the biggest premiere in YouTube history with the track’s music video.