Miranda Lambert Rescues Adorable Kitten Found On The Side Of A Highway

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have a new furry family member.

Over the weekend, the country singer, who has a love of rescuing animals, announced she and her hubby have rescued a sweet little kitten that was found on the side of a highway in Texas.

According to Lambert, the couple were driving when McLoughlin spotted the little guy on the side of the road.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert And Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Living The ‘Glamp Life’ On Cross-Country Road Trip

“Two-lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70. Brendan slows down and does a U-turn,” Lambert wrote to Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of the adorable kitten. “Why are you turning around?”

“There’s a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop,” she recalled of her husband. “Well, I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Raises Over $80,000 For Nashville Animal Shelters Following Deadly Tornadoes

But the adorable feline friend won’t be living with the couple, in fact, the baby cat, named Tequila, will live with her parents.

“We stopped at mom and dads on the way home. Dad has a new bestie,” Lambert revealed. “This kitten rode nine hours back to Nashville with us and three dogs and was such a champ.”

“He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces,” she added. “Y’all welcome Tequila the kitten to the family!”