Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Her Friendship With Ariana Grande: ‘She’s My Little Nugget’

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande are simply the best of friends.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Chenoweth opened up about her friendship with the “Dangerous Woman” singer, including how excited she is to see her once the coronavirus pandemic clams down.

“She’s my little nugget, I love her so much,” the actress said.

The pair met when Grande was just 9 years old and went to watch Chenoweth play Glinda in “Wicked” on Broadway.

“Her nana and mom brought her backstage and she goes, ‘I want to be you when I grow up.’ And I was like, you’re so little,” Chenoweth recalled. “She came up to my waist, I felt like Heidi Klum. And then we stayed in touch.”

The Broadway star also went on to talk about how she gave Grande a wand during their first encounter while saying, “You’re a princess, you’re a queen and you sing like one.” Much to Chenoweth’s surprise, though, when the two reunited for 2016’s “Hairspray Live!”, the former “Sam and Cat” star brought the wand out and brought Chenoweth to tears.

“I love her. We talked about music a lot, but we talk about like boys and this sucky thing that happened and I’m hungry for that, you know?”

Now, Chenoweth is looking forward to reuniting with her friend and their significant others when it’s safe.

“We did double [date] before,” she said. “As soon as it’s safe, we will [again]. Even if we have to socially, socially distance, um, quarantine, we’ll do it.”