Khloe Kardashian’s Epic 36th Birthday Party Is A Kardashian/Jenner Family Affair

Khloe Kardashian rang in 36 with a bang.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star turned 36 over the weekend and celebrated with her nearest and dearest, her family.

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner, hosted a lavish pink-themed party for the birthday girl in Kylie’s backyard due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In photos shared to her Instagram story, and reposted to a Khloe Instagram fan page, the party was full party decorations with her name and face all over them – including an inflatable slide.

Khloe’s daughter True was also in attendance.

Later on in the night, the family got back to their usual Kardashian/Jenner antics and playfully wrestled around the living room. Momager Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped in to break up the play fight.

Happy Birthday, Khloe!