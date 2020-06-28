Jessica Alba Effortlessly Nails Yet Another TikTok Dance With Daughter Honor

Jessica Alba is truly the queen of TikTok dances.

On Saturday, the star took to the viral video-sharing app with her daughter Honor, 12, to perform a perfectly-executed dance routine to the track “Culo” by Jose De Las Heras and Ghetto Flow.

“I can’t help but to turn every occasion into a dance moment with my Honorcita,” Alba joked on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of the dance.

Instagram/jessicaalba

With 5.2 million followers, the Honest Company mogul has mastered TikTok. Just last month, Alba and daughter Honor teamed up for a fun video that started with them looking extremely bored in bed. In an instant, though, they are transitioned to a fun day by the pool in adorable matching swimsuits.

Although an expert now, Alba revealed that she only joined the platform to do something Honor and Haven, 8, both enjoy, admitting that they pick up the dances much quicker.

The actress shares Honor, Haven, and son Hayes, 2, with husband Cash Warren.