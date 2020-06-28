Katharine McPhee Shares Touching Tribute To ‘The Love Of My Life’ David Foster On Their One-Year Wedding Anniversary

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

The “American Idol” alum shared a touching tribute to her hubby on Instagram, featuring some never-before-seen wedding photos.

“A year ago today I married the love of my life,” she wrote. “Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future!”

She added, “(Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life – this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you Zac Posen!!)”

Foster shared his own tribute, writing to Instagram, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life!”

McPhee and Foster wed in London last year after a one-year engagement.

Her wedding to Foster is McPhee’s first, while the Grammy-winner was previously married four other times to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.