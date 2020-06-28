Karamo Brown, Ricky Martin, Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Celebrate Pride Day 2020

Karamo Brown at WE Day California held in The Forum on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © O'Connor/AFF-USA.com

Pride Day 2020 is upon us and while parades and in-person celebrations have been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, celebs are taking to social media to show their support.

This includes Karamo Brown, one of the stars of “Queer Eye.” In a post on Twitter, Brown gave a shoutout to a young gay producer, Alda X, who took lyrics from one of his Instagram Stories and created a “Fab 5” song. The song, which you can hear in Brown’s post, features lines about each of his “Queer Eye” co-stars.

Celebrating pride in my backyard jamming to #Fab5 which was created by this young gay producer @official_ALDA_X who took the lyrics from my ig story! #MindBlown🤯 Support Them & stream their full song on Apple/Spotify. 100% of downloads go to them! Support LGBT+ artist! #Pride pic.twitter.com/hWmVVcrJOK — Karamo (@Karamo) June 28, 2020

Ben Platt, Mariah Carey, Billy Eichner, Reese Witherspoon and more also shared Pride messages via social media.

Had a dream last night that I deleted twitter… but when I woke up I was still on it. Oh well. Happy Pride. 🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 28, 2020

Happy #pride🌈 Today and everyday we celebrate and remember the countless activists and organizers and brave LGBTQ+ people who fought for the respect, rights and privileges we have today. As a community and amongst our allies we all need to do more to protect Trans women. pic.twitter.com/5qq91I7qss — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 28, 2020

Happy Pride from me and the FAB5.

We love you all! How are you celebrating?!

eu amo-te mais ♥️🏳️‍🌈 #pride🌈 #pride https://t.co/LV6vDFJBFB pic.twitter.com/gMhF3MBmub — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) June 28, 2020