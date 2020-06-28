Karamo Brown, Ricky Martin, Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Celebrate Pride Day 2020

Pride Day 2020 is upon us and while parades and in-person celebrations have been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, celebs are taking to social media to show their support.
This includes Karamo Brown, one of the stars of “Queer Eye.” In a post on Twitter, Brown gave a shoutout to a young gay producer, Alda X, who took lyrics from one of his Instagram Stories and created a “Fab 5” song. The song, which you can hear in Brown’s post, features lines about each of his “Queer Eye” co-stars.
Celebrating pride in my backyard jamming to #Fab5 which was created by this young gay producer @official_ALDA_X who took the lyrics from my ig story! #MindBlown🤯 Support Them & stream their full song on Apple/Spotify. 100% of downloads go to them! Support LGBT+ artist! #Pride pic.twitter.com/hWmVVcrJOK
— Karamo (@Karamo) June 28, 2020
Ben Platt, Mariah Carey, Billy Eichner, Reese Witherspoon and more also shared Pride messages via social media.
happy pride pic.twitter.com/jOPQg1g0mR
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 28, 2020
Happy Pride! 🏳️🌈🖤🖤🖤🤎🤎🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/BtX73wB9lx
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 28, 2020
Had a dream last night that I deleted twitter… but when I woke up I was still on it. Oh well. Happy Pride. 🌈
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 28, 2020
Happy #pride🌈 Today and everyday we celebrate and remember the countless activists and organizers and brave LGBTQ+ people who fought for the respect, rights and privileges we have today. As a community and amongst our allies we all need to do more to protect Trans women. pic.twitter.com/5qq91I7qss
— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 28, 2020
HAPPY PRIDE #HappyPride BE PROUD AND NEVER APOLOGISE. pic.twitter.com/WLLwqflBKb
— ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) June 28, 2020
Happy #pride everyone!!
. 🟥🟧🟨🟩🟦🟪⬛️🟫 pic.twitter.com/pKzjCYcOOx
— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) June 27, 2020
Happy Pride from me and the FAB5.
We love you all! How are you celebrating?!
eu amo-te mais ♥️🏳️🌈 #pride🌈 #pride https://t.co/LV6vDFJBFB pic.twitter.com/gMhF3MBmub
— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) June 28, 2020
As we celebrate #pride this month, a word that keeps coming back to me is persistence. Let's continue to work passionately towards equality for all. I believe in the possibility of a world that is united through love, respect & acceptance. May EVERYONE be welcomed and protected.
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 27, 2020