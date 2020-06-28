Karamo Brown, Ricky Martin, Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Celebrate Pride Day 2020

By Tanja Saric.

Karamo Brown at WE Day California held in The Forum on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. © O'Connor/AFF-USA.com
Pride Day 2020 is upon us and while parades and in-person celebrations have been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, celebs are taking to social media to show their support.

This includes Karamo Brown, one of the stars of “Queer Eye.” In a post on Twitter, Brown gave a shoutout to a young gay producer, Alda X, who took lyrics from one of his Instagram Stories and created a “Fab 5” song. The song, which you can hear in Brown’s post, features lines about each of his “Queer Eye” co-stars.

Ben Platt, Mariah Carey, Billy Eichner, Reese Witherspoon and more also shared Pride messages via social media.

