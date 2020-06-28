BTS’ Jungkook Becomes The Most Searched K-Pop Star In The First Half Of 2020

BTS’ Jungkook is taking over the world.

On Sunday, it was announced that the singer was the most searched K-pop star in 22 weeks out of 25 during the first half of 2020.

I posted the link but here the ss as well pic.twitter.com/bQ6RdwETuY — Jungkook Times✨ (@JungkookTimes2) June 28, 2020

Earlier this week, Jungkook also became the first and only singer in the world to surpass 10 billion views on his TikTok, as fans and viewers continuously watched videos tagged #Jungkook. Additionally, he is the most searched idol on YouTube.

Jungkook from @BTS_twt is the first and only singer to get over 10 billion views on his TikTok tag https://t.co/ICrWL6KzXB — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) June 24, 2020

The member of the immensely popular South Korean group is no stranger to success as he continues to dominate music charts. In 2018, his solo track “Euphoria” was named the longest-charting song by a male K-pop artist on the Billboard chart for World Digital Song Sales. It lasted an impressive 26 weeks. With over 4 million copies sold worldwide, “Euphoria” is reportedly the highest-selling b-side track by a Korean artist.