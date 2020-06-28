Kesha Performs Stripped Down Version Of ‘Rainbow’ During Global Pride Livestream For Stonewall Day

Kesha is celebrating Stonewall Day with an emotional performance on “Rainbow”.

During the 24-hour Global Pride event, the singer wowed with a stripped-down version of her 2017 hit song after sending a message to her LGBTQIA+ fans. Global Pride was in support of the Ally Coalition and Ruth Ellis Center.

“I really do believe that you are the future,” she said. “You inspire me with your energy, your heart, your voices, and the way you take action.”

Adding, “If you’re 18, you better be voting in November, we need you,” she said. “If you’re not 18 yet, make sure people know you matter. You’re going to change the world.”

Global Pride, which was hosted by Todrick Hall, provided an opportunity for the LGBTQIA+ community around the world to, “come together and celebrate diversity and equality during these challenging times,” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Demi Lovato also performed during Global Pride.