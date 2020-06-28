Reese Witherspoon Gets Mistaken For Carrie Underwood By Fan: ‘You Officially Made My Day’

Reese Witherspoon is not mad about being mistaken for Carrie Underwood.

On Sunday, the “Big Little Lies” star took to Twitter to document an encounter she had with a fan who may not have been her fan to begin with. Instead, the person thought she was country superstar Carrie Underwood and Witherspoon was ecstatic with the mix-up.

“To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!” she wrote on social media.

The “Before He Cheats” singer chimed in and seemed pretty happy as well.

“YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!” she responded.

Many Twitter users joined in on the interaction, noting that the two women do bare a strong resemblance to one another.

“I mean I can totally see the resemblance!!! @carrieunderwood and you are both beautiful!” someone wrote.

