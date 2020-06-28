Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home First BET Award Of The Evening, Performs ‘Girls In The Hood’, ‘Savage’

Megan Thee Stallion has won her first-ever BET Award.

The “Savage” singer won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Award during Sunday night’s 2020 BET Awards, thanking her “hotties” for putting the award in her hands.

While the awards were virtual, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Megan was adorably flustered during her acceptance speech.

“Oh my God, I probably recorded this video about 10 times… so it feels so crazy to be doing this from my house,” she said after winning. “But thank you BET, I cannot believe I won Best Female Hip Hop Artist! Thank you to my team, thank you to Houston, thank you to my mama, thank you God and most importantly, thank you hotties.”

She added, “I used to watch the BET Awards all the time thinking, ‘One day that’s going to be me up there accepting my award.’ And now it is, so thank y’all so much!”

Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nikki Minaj and Saweetie were also nominated in the category.

After accepting her award, Megan debuted a pre-recorded performance of two of her hits, “Girls In The Hood” and “Savage”.

Taking place in the middle of the dessert, Megan and a number of background dancers, who all sported masks, performed the tracks.

Megan is also up for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Viewers Choice Award Sunday night.