John Legend Gives A Powerful Performance Of ‘Never Break’ During The 2020 BET Awards

John Legend never fails to amaze.

Sunday marked the virtual 2020 BET Awards and it’s safe to say that Legend knocked his performance out of the park, as per usual.

Sitting down at a piano in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse, the singer delivered a beautiful rendition of his new track “Never Break,” an emotional song about perseverance through adversity.

As the song reached its peak, Legend was joined in the warehouse by an all-Black choir.

Legend is nominated twice at this year’s BET Awards: one for best collaboration and one for video of the year, both for his feature on DJ Khaled’s song “Higher.” Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Roddy Ricch, and Alicia Keys.

On June 19, Legend released his new studio album Bigger Love which is available for streaming now. You can catch his entire BET performance up top.