Public Enemy Perform New Version Of ‘Fight The Power’ With Nas, Black Thought And More During 2020 BET Awards

Public Enemy knows how to kick off an award show.

In their typical fiery fashion, Public Enemy members Chuck D and Flava Flav opened Sunday night’s BET Awards with a new version of their 1989 hit “Fight the Power.”

The latest rendition of the song featured new verses from Nas, YG, the Roots’ Black Thought and Rapsody while also holding on to Flava Flav’s classic original lines, accompanied by DJ Questlove.

Video of the performance included footage from the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as footage from recent protests across the United States.

This year’s BET Awards were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other appearances include Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, and Whoopi Goldberg. Drake leads the nominations with six.

