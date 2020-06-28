Jennifer Hudson Performs Aretha Franklin’s ‘Young, Gifted And Black’ At 2020 BET Awards, Debuts ‘Respect’ Trailer

Jennifer Hudson is channelling Aretha Franklin for her BET Awards performance.

The singer/actress, 38, who will play the late icon in the upcoming biopic, performed Franklin’s “Young, Gifted And Black” for the 2020 virtual award ceremony.

Sitting at a white piano in a long velvet green gown, Hudson brought down the virtual house with an emotional take on the track.

Later this year, “Respect” will hit big screens starring Hudson as Franklin in a similar style to the mega-hit films “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rapsody” based on Elton John and Freddie Mercury of Queen, respectively. Last year, Renée Zellweger won the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy”.

The film, directed by Liesl Tommy, was originally slated to open in theatres Oct. 9 but was pushed to a limited Christmas Day opening following the coronavirus pandemic.

The trailer for “Respect” was also debuted during the show below: