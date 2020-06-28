2020 BET Awards Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant And Little Richard

The 2020 BET Awards are paying tribute to two legends who sadly passed away this year.

During Sunday night’s virtual award show, rapper Lil Wayne honoured late NBA star Kobe Bryant with a performance of his track titled “Kobe Bryant”.

While videos of Bryant’s career flashed across the screen, Lil Wayne rapped, “This is Black power status/ Two fingers for the Mambacita/ I’m screamin’ Black Mamba matters”.

He continued: “Heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family/ Rest in power/ Let’s hope for peace/ Black lives matter, facts”.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died with seven others in a helicopter crash in January.

In a separate video, actor and singer Wayne Brady honoured Little Richard by singing some of the late rocker’s biggest hits like “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly”.

Brady’s energetic performance, which included him sporting a shimmering golden tux while dancing two backup singers, was a tribute to Little Richard’s signature showmanship.

“Little Richard just didn’t sing a song. As the architect of rock ‘n’ roll, as the innovator, as the originator, he created this art form that was born out of a frenetic energy,” Brady told ET before the performance aired.

The singer passed away at the age 87 last month due to bone cancer.

You can catch both tributes up above.