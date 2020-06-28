Chloe X Halle Perform Two Of Their Hits On BET Awards

Chloe X Halle performed not one, but two of their hits on Sunday’s BET Awards.

The sisters, who took part in the “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future” the evening before, first performed “Forgive Me” dressed in black leather set in a jungle scene.

Things then moved over to a brighter set with the girls in all white for “Do It”. As the songs concluded the sets interjected each other for two times the fun.

Other performers during the BET Awards included Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Roddy Ricch, and Alicia Keys.

Both Little Richard and Kobe Bryant were paid tribute to while Beyoncé was honoured with the humanitarian award.