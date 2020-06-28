Alicia Keys Honours Those Who Have Lost Their Lives To Police Brutality With Performance Of ‘Perfect Way To Die’ At BET Awards

Alicia Keys is using her time at the BET Awards to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives due to police violence.

During Sunday’s 2020 virtual BET Awards show, the singer performed her emotional new song “Perfect Way to Die” to honour the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. The song is written from the perspective of a mother who has lost her child to police brutality and systemic racism.

While Keys was seated at a piano in a darkly-lit street, images of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery appeared on the nearby buildings.

When she’s finished signing the ballad, Keys stepped away from piano and knelt down in protest as the camera pulled back to reveal the names of numerous lost Black lives written in chalk all around her.

You can watch the powerful performance up top.