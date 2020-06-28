Beyoncé Awarded Humanitarian Award At The 2020 BET Awards: ‘Thank You So Much For This Beautiful Honour’

Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD Foundation are BET Award winners.

While closing down the virtual BET Awards on Sunday, Beyoncé accepted the network’s prestigious Humanitarian Award.

Bey’s BeyGOOD initiative is a global campaign to raise funds and awareness for girls and women around the world. Earlier this year, Beyoncé also teamed up with her mom Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic and also released the single “Black Parade,” with the creation of BeyGOOD’s Black Business Fund to support Black-owned small businesses.

Introduced by Michelle Obama, Beyoncé dedicated her award to her “brothers and sisters” fighting on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement, “Thank you so much for this beautiful honour.”

“Your voices are being heard,” she added. “And you are proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vein.”

She also urged all her fans to vote.

“I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together. We need to fight for each other and lift each other up.”

Beyoncé had a big night on Sunday, she and her daughter Blue Ivy also took home the HER award for “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn. The new award is a first for Blue.

Earlier Sunday, Beyoncé debuted her brand new visual album, Black Is King, on Disney+.