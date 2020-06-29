Kate Middleton Records Special Video For Wimbledon Fans: ‘When The Time Is Right We’ll Be Back Again And It Will Have Been Worth The Wait’

Kate Middleton narrated a special short film to mark what would have been the start of Wimbledon 2020.

Middleton, who became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) back in 2016, taking over from the Queen, who had held the role for 64 years, spoke over the top of numerous clips of the tennis tournament filmed over the years.

It will be worth the wait… Narrated by The Duchess of Cambridge#WimbledonRecreated | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/IhodkS7i61 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge, who regularly attends the event, said: “350 days, 14 hours and 12 minutes between the last ball hit and when the next was meant to be. Over the years your support has shaped this historic event.

“No matter the time of day or the names on the scoreboard, you have always been there, come rain or shine.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton And Camilla Team Up For Rare Joint Virtual Engagement To Mark Start Of Children’s Hospice Week

“This year sadly though things are very different, but we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait.”

Like most other things, this year’s Wimbledon was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kate attended last year’s Wimbledon women’s singles final, among other matches, with Meghan Markle and her sister, Pippa. The ladies were cheering on one of Meghan’s best friends, Serena Williams.