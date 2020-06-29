Katy Perry Reveals 2017 Split From Now-Fiancé Orlando Bloom Resulted In Suicidal Thoughts

Katy Perry didn’t know how she would go on without Orlando Bloom.

The couple are now set to marry but in a new interview on SiriusXM, Perry opened up about their brief split in 2017 while at the same time experiencing a career setback when her album Witness failed to live up to sales expectations.

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic,” she recalled, according to the Evening Standard.

Describing how that shift “literally broke me in half,” the singer said, “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed.”

Perry then revealed her suicidal thoughts at the time: “Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped.

“But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a sh***y mood.”

Thankfully, turning to faith set Perry on her path to recovery.

“It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” she said.

In 2018, Perry and Bloom reunited. They got engaged in 2019, and in May of this year, Perry revealed that the two are expecting a child together.