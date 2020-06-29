‘Candyman’ Is Coming To Deliver The Pain In Chilling New Teaser

Nobody can escape the Candyman.

This week, the new teaser dropped for the Jordan Peele-produced remake of “Candyman”, giving fans a taste of the terror to come.

RELATED: Beware The Bees In First Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Updated ‘Candyman’

“Candyman ain’t a he,” a voice in the teaser says. “Candyman’s the whole d**n hive. A story like that — pain like that — lasts forever.”

The teaser gives glimpses of hooks and knives, along with footage from the puppet show trailer previously released.

RELATED: ‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Was Paid $1,000 For Every Bee Sting

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the remake stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo.

“Candyman” is scheduled to hit theatres Sept. 25.