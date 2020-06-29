‘Hairspray’ Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out As Gay With A Little Help From Diana Ross

Nikki Blonsky came out on TikTok Sunday, with a little help from Diana Ross.

Blonsky, who played Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film version of “Hairspray”, shared a clip of herself dancing to Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”.

RELATED: Karamo Brown, Ricky Martin, Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Celebrate Pride Day 2020

The actress wrote in the caption, “Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride”

RELATED: Nikki Blonsky Gushes Over Her ‘Current Relationship’

Blonsky then said in the comments, “It’s incredibly true!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!”

The star’s latest video comes after she took part in the “Baltimore Challenge” on TikTok, belting out “Good Morning Baltimore” from the much-loved flick.