‘Hairspray’ Star Nikki Blonsky Comes Out As Gay With A Little Help From Diana Ross

By Becca Longmire.

TikTok/Nikki Blonsky

Nikki Blonsky came out on TikTok Sunday, with a little help from Diana Ross.

Blonsky, who played Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film version of “Hairspray”, shared a clip of herself dancing to Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride”

@therealnikkiblonskyHi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! ##pride ##imcomingout ##hairspray♬ I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

Blonsky then said in the comments, “It’s incredibly true!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!”

The star’s latest video comes after she took part in the “Baltimore Challenge” on TikTok, belting out “Good Morning Baltimore” from the much-loved flick.

@therealnikkiblonskyGood Morning Baltimore ❤️♬ original sound – therealnikkiblonsky

