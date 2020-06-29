Wendell Pierce Wants To Be The New Voice Of Cleveland On ‘Family Guy’

By Corey Atad.

Wendell Pierce. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/CP Images
“Family Guy” needs a new actor to voice Cleveland, and Wendell Pierce wants to be that guy.

Last week, actor Mike Henry announced he would be stepping aside from the role, saying, “persons of colour should play characters of colour.”

Responding to the news on Twitter, Pierce threw his hat into the ring to take over voicing the character, launching the hashtag campaign #WendellIsCleveland.

A number of celebs boosted the “Wire” actor’s campaign, while Don Cheadle got competitive, offering himself up for the role.

