Wendell Pierce Wants To Be The New Voice Of Cleveland On ‘Family Guy’

“Family Guy” needs a new actor to voice Cleveland, and Wendell Pierce wants to be that guy.

Last week, actor Mike Henry announced he would be stepping aside from the role, saying, “persons of colour should play characters of colour.”

Responding to the news on Twitter, Pierce threw his hat into the ring to take over voicing the character, launching the hashtag campaign #WendellIsCleveland.

Now that Mike Henry has consciously given up the role of Cleveland,I am publicly starting a campaign to voice the role myself on The Cleveland Show. #WendellIsCleveland @TheClevelandSho @SethMcFarlane_ pic.twitter.com/Ux3F0uk1p6 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 28, 2020

A number of celebs boosted the “Wire” actor’s campaign, while Don Cheadle got competitive, offering himself up for the role.

*conscientiously. sorry, wendell. you bobbled it. that means i'm in! hit me up, @SethMacFarlane! https://t.co/BDj02eWalY — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) June 28, 2020

Yes! I support that! I love myself some @WendellPierce https://t.co/QPRRvrQ0Fd — Judge Lynn Toler (@RealJudgeLynn) June 29, 2020