Hugh Jackman And Anne Hathaway Have A ‘Les Misérables’ Virtual Reunion

It’s been nearly eight years since “Les Misérables” hit the big screen.

In the latest episode of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, stars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway reunited to reflect on the film and talk about their impressive careers.

“We rehearsed for nine weeks, and I remember your first rehearsal,” Jackman said of his Academy Award-winning “Les Miz” co-star. “I walked out of that rehearsal, and I rang Deb and said, ‘Whatever money you have, put it on Anne Hathaway winning the Oscar.’ I just saw an Oscar-worthy performance.”

He later recalled Hathaway encouraging him to drink alcohol while shooting the film to loosen up.

“I remember saying to you on ‘Les Miz’, ‘I’m so glad we’re doing this live because I hate recording. It’s so self-conscious.’ You said, ‘You haven’t had enough wine,’” Jackman said.

Hathaway also discussed working with director Christopher Nolan on “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar”.

“Chris also doesn’t allow chairs,” she revealed. “I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

Meanwhile, Jackman looked back fondly on his years playing Wolverine in the “X-Men” franchise.

“I did nine movies, but a couple were cameo-ish sort of things. Really, seven movies,” he said. “I learned so much over those years. I feel so blessed to have the part, and I’m taking on a character that’s so beloved to so many. I’ll commit to that every day of the week, right? I’ll give 110 per cent. The last scene of ‘Logan’, for example, where my character is dying, I think one of the most beautiful lines written for the character, which is, ‘Ah, so this is what it feels like.’”