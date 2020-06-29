Brooke Lynn Hytes, Stacey McKenzie & Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Talk ‘Canada’s Drag Race’: ‘People Are Going To Be Blown Away’

Canadians, start your engines!

“Canada’s Drag Race” is set to hit Crave July 2. Ahead of the series premiere, ET Canada‘s Carlos Bustamante got all the tea from judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Stacey McKenzie, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

“I’m just as excited to be a judge on the show as I was to be a contestant,” shares Hytes, the first Canadian queen to appear on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and runner-up from season 11. “There’s so many different kinds of drag in general, and so many different kinds of drag in Canada that we have on the show… it’s going to be really exciting for everyone to see and discover everyone’s own unique personality — and their own unique drag.”

“[The contestants] blew my mind,” admits Bowyer-Chapman, who has also been a judge on the American original. “Truly, the only reference for Canadian drag queens that I had was the one and only Brooke Lynn Hytes. So, she set a very, VERY high bar… and all of these queens if not matched, surpassed my expectations. People are going to be BLOWN away!”

“It was a great time,” says McKenzie — iconic Canadian model and former “America’s Next Top Model” mentor — of working on the show. “It was the most fun I’ve had on a job, I have to say. Like, THE most fun; a lot of laughter, there [were] even tears, too!”

All three personalities revealed what they’re looking for in a potential winner.

“I’m looking for someone who has confidence and professionalism,” McKenzie continues. “A queen that’s going to go out there and like, really represent.”

“I’m looking for the obvious — charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent,” notes Hytes. “Like Stacey said, really a go-getter. We want someone who’s a hustler, we want someone who is going to take this and run with it, and really turn this into a life-changing opportunity.”

“I’m looking for somebody who has heart, and who is willing to show their heart and share it with the world,” Bowyer-Chapman says. “There’s something to be said for sweet, sensitive souls and somebody who’s willing to tap into their authenticity and vulnerability, and that’s how we as judges fall in love with you, and how audiences fall in love with you.”