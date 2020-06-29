Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ To Celebrate Pride Day 2020

Kelly Clarkson belted out an epic cover of Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” to celebrate Pride Day Sunday.

Clarkson was joined by her band, each doing their bit from home, to sing along to the catchy lyrics in the colourful clip featuring numerous images of people celebrating Pride.

The singer gushed at the end of the performance, “I love that song!”

RELATED: Pregnant Katy Perry Shares The Wish She Has For Her Child While Celebrating Pride’s Stonewall Day

The Swift track was the latest in a long line of at-home Kellyoke performances for the star.

Clarkson has recently sung along to Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”, the Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” and many, many more.

Despite Pride parades being cancelled over the weekend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebs celebrated the day on Twitter.

Karamo Brown, Ben Platt, Mariah Carey, Billy Eichner, Reese Witherspoon, and more were among those sharing messages on social media.