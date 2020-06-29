Texas Cheer Squad Wow With Their Amazing Moves On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Texas pride is on full display on the new episode of “America’s Got Talent”.

RELATED: Standup Comic Ty Barnett Brings The Laughs On ‘America’s Got Talent’

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode, the CA Wildcats cheer team bring their incredible, high-flying moves to the “AGT” stage.

Before performing, the crew reveal their surprising age range, with the oldest member being 30 and the youngest just 13.

RELATED: Rocker Jesse Kramer Puts A Soulful, Sultry Spin On Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition

With no live audience to watch on due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cheerleaders still manage to impress the judges in a big way with their unbelievable acrobatics.

The routine even earns the crew a standing ovation from all four judges.