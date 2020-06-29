The Weeknd Donates $500,000 To Scarborough Health Network COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Weeknd is giving back to his hometown.

On Monday, the Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced the donation of $500,000 to the Scarborough Health Network to aid in its COVID-19 relief efforts.

“I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” the Weeknd said in a statement.

With his donation, the SHN’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund is now totalled at more than $2.7 million.

“Our vibrant and diverse community represents the best of Canada, and we are fortunate to have ambassadors like the Weeknd in our corner,” said Elizabeth Buller, president and CEO, SHN. “This gift will help our community hospitals continue to deliver exceptional care for the people of Scarborough in the wake of COVID-19, and demonstrates to our courageous staff and physicians that their critical work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

Dr. Elaine Yeung, corporate chief and medical director, medicine, added, “Like the Weeknd, many of my fellow frontline workers either come from Scarborough or call this community home. It is amazing to see one of our own on the world stage, giving back during our community’s time of need; generous support like this inspires us to keep going. This gift represents Scarborough’s incredible spirit and collective passion for shaping a brighter, healthier future.”‘

As well as his direct donation, the Weeknd is selling XO face masks — matching every dollar raised — with proceeds going toward COVID-19 relief.