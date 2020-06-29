Kim Mitchell Releases New Track ‘Wishes’ Off His First Album In 13 Years

Canadian music icon Kim Mitchell just launched the surprise first single off his upcoming The Big Fantasize, his first full-length release since 2007.

The inspiration behind Mitchell’s new single “Wishes” is poetic in nature.

“The lyrics literally fell into my lap one day in a waiting room. After very randomly reading A.C. Child’s poem WISHES, I knew immediately I wanted to turn it into a song,” the singer-songwriter explains of the track, which will feature on his forthcoming album — his first full-length release since Ain’t Life Amazing.

“After writing the verses, I quickly realized that, while the poem itself felt complete, now being in a song, it didn’t anymore. It needed something lyrically and musically to sum up the whole idea. The challenge would be coming up with a melody and music that would harmonically be satisfying to me, yet present itself as simple, pretty, and serving the lyric,” he says.

“It also needed a musical deviation somewhere… A short, musical passage you could just float away with before coming back to the song’s final thought,” Mitchell, 67, adds.

Despite having over 150 songwriting credits to his name, Mitchell admits “Wishes” was the hardest to complete.

“It took patience. Lots of trial and error, and for years. I’d leave it for months, come back and work on it, leave it again, and then come back. Then, one peaceful morning looking out my front window, the refrain just happened for me while I was vibing on my acoustic guitar. I wasn’t even searching, but there it was!” he says.

“Sometimes you don’t search for a part, you wait for it to arrive.”