Jon Hamm Is Reportedly Dating Former ‘Mad Men’ Co-Star Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is reportedly dating his former “Mad Men” co-star Anna Osceola.

The pair were pictured together recently, with Us Weekly stating they’d been spotted on numerous occasions, including playing tennis back in May.

Hamm, 49, starred alongside Osceola, 32, in the series finale of “Mad Men” in 2015.

The Daily Mail reported the couple had been spending California’s coronavirus lockdown together after they were first seen out on a coffee date in 2017.

Hamm was previously linked to “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus.

A source told Us Weekly in November 2019 of an “SNL” after-party, “It did seem to be romantic between Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus.

“They sat next to each other and would touch each other affectionately throughout the night. However, there was no PDA.”

Before that, Hamm was in a relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015.

