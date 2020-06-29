Taylor Schilling Comes Out By Revealing She Is Dating Visual Artist Emily Ritz

Taylor Schilling is showing her true Pride colours.

On Sunday, the “Orange is the New Black” star reposted an Instagram Story from visual artist Emily Ritz, in which the two embrace.

Taylor Schilling/Emily Ritz/Instagram

“I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side,” Ritz captioned the photo, tagging Schilling.

According to Just Jared, the couple met last year through mutual friends.

Schilling starred in “Orange is the New Black” for seven seasons. During its run, the show dealt with many issues related to the LGBTQ experience.