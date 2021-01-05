Kim Kardashian Closes $200M Deal With Coty For Global Beauty Brand Expansion

Kim Kardashian is expanding her brand globally.

On Tuesday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star announced that she had closed a deal to sell a 20 per cent stake in her KKW beauty line to Coty for $200 million.

The strategic partnership of Coty x KKW will allow Kardashian’s beauty brand to expand its global reach with existing products and new categories.

“Kim shares our true passion for beauty products, and this acquisition allows us to leverage our respective strengths for mutual benefit and value creation,” Sue Y. Nabi, chief executive officer of Coty, said in a statement. “Coty brings unique IP in skincare, the scientific knowledge of the skin as reflected in our formulation know-how, while Kim brings a huge global following and unparalleled influence over consumer choice.”

The statement continued, “She has a unique ability to read the latest beauty and wellness trends, while we have the expertise on global product positioning, access to a vast global distribution network, and the resources to enter new beauty categories. I look forward to working closely with Kim and her team and I’m excited by everything we will achieve together.”

Kardashian added, “I’m so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world. This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialize in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty.”

Kardashian will continue to lead the creative side of the brand alongside her current team.

The deal between KKW Beauty and Coty was originally announced last summer.

Peter Harf, Coty chairman and chief executive officer, had added, “Kim is a true modern-day global icon. She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through social media has an unparalleled ability to connect with people around the world. This influence, combined with Coty’s leadership and deep expertise in prestige beauty will allow us to achieve the full potential of her brands.”

The partnership comes after Coty purchased a 51 per cent stake in Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner’s brands.

After news of the deal broke last year, Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, took to social media to offer his congratulations — and drop the news that she has now joined the billionaire’s club.