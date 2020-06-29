Marlo Hampton Slams Kenya Moore For Getting Back With Ex Marc Daly: I ‘Cringe When I See Him’

Marlo Hampton isn’t impressed with her “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” co-star Kenya Moore.

The reality star slammed Moore during an appearance on “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast with host David Yontef, calling her out for rekindling her relationship with ex Marc Daly.

Last year, Moore and Daly split after two-years of marriage. The former actress opened up about their decision on “Watch What Happens Live”, telling host Andy Cohen the separation “mutual,” adding that, because they haven’t officially filed for divorce yet, “there’s always hope.” The couple share daughter Brooklyn, 1.

But Hampton believes Daly doesn’t deserve a second chance.

“I would be single before I have a Marc talking to me like that or treating me like that on national television,” she explained. “I would be single! Kenya chews my head off and you would sit and let a man talk to you that way? That speaks a lot about you. I feel sorry for you. It’s not even a joke. It’s like, I like cringe when I see him and her on the show.”

Moore continued, “I’m like ‘Oh my god, Kenya. What’s happening that you really feel like you need this? And you’re raising a daughter.’ I just hope she wakes up before it’s too late because I would not want [Kenya’s daughter] Brooklyn [Daly]to see what type of situation she’s in right now and allow any man to treat her that way. I’m shocked that the Kenya Moore that I know, the strong woman, who is very well-spoken, very educated, would sit and let a man belittle her like this on national TV… and in life. I just feel sorry for any woman who does that.”

Slice’s “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” wrapped its 12th season last month.