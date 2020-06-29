Cristela Alonzo Reveals She Wasn’t Paid For ‘Cristela’ Sitcom Pilot, Says Her ‘White Partner Got 3 Times More Money’ When She Sold It

Cristela Alonzo has made some shocking new claims about her ABC sitcom “Cristela”s pilot.

Alonzo, 41, shared a 2017 article about Lena Dunham’s show “Girls” and added that she was paid nothing for her show’s pilot, while her “white partner got three times more money and an overall deal” when she sold it.

The actress added of the show, which was cancelled by ABC in May 2015 after one season, “And people wonder why I haven’t come back to TV… the support I had in 2014-2015 was non-existent.”

And people wonder why I haven't come back to TV…🤔 The support I had in 2014-2015 was non-existent. Also, the writers I couldn't stand on my show that like to take credit for the good parts of it while blaming me for the bad parts are now running another Latino show…🍵 — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) June 28, 2020

You know what's even more sorry? When my show got canceled and noticed what 'notable' Latinos unfollowed me on social media. Some I used to know…some I realized I'll never know. That's why I believe when people call bullshit on people. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) June 28, 2020

I wrote a chapter about them in my book…even talked about the sexual harassment I experienced at the ABC network upfronts from execs at the studio my show was at. My book came out in October 2019. No one cared. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) June 28, 2020

Her post included, “Also, the writers I couldn’t stand on my show that like to take credit for the good parts of it while blaming me for the bad parts are now running another Latino show…”

However, she did have a positive experience working with Pixar.

Alonzo, who became the first Latina woman to create, produce, write, and star in her own U.S. primetime comedy due to the sitcom, said, “Starring in ‘Cars 3’ was the thing I did right after my show was cancelled and let me say… Pixar is amazing to work with.”