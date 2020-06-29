Kate Beckinsale Dresses As Freddie Mercury, Dons Fake Moustache And Wig To Celebrate Pride Day 2020

Kate Beckinsale dressed up as Freddie Mercury to celebrate Pride Day Sunday.

Beckinsale donned a wig and fake moustache, as well as a pink top, a leather skirt, stockings and platform boots to lip sync along to “I Want To Break Free”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ To Celebrate Pride Day 2020

The band famously dressed up as women for the beloved 1984 Queen music video, with Beckinsale wearing a very similar ensemble to that of the late Mercury.

The actress tagged her friends Jonathan Voluck, Brendan Scannell, and Markus Molinari in the clip.

RELATED: Pregnant Katy Perry Shares The Wish She Has For Her Child While Celebrating Pride’s Stonewall Day

Queen band member Brian May previously revealed the music video for the hit was “a pastiche” of the U.K. soap “Coronation Street”.

Beckinsale is thought to have also been quarantining with her new boyfriend Goody Grace, a 23-year-old Canadian musician.