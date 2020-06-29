Kate Beckinsale Dresses As Freddie Mercury, Dons Fake Moustache And Wig To Celebrate Pride Day 2020

By Becca Longmire.

Instagram/Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale dressed up as Freddie Mercury to celebrate Pride Day Sunday.

Beckinsale donned a wig and fake moustache, as well as a pink top, a leather skirt, stockings and platform boots to lip sync along to “I Want To Break Free”.

The band famously dressed up as women for the beloved 1984 Queen music video, with Beckinsale wearing a very similar ensemble to that of the late Mercury.

The actress tagged her friends Jonathan Voluck, Brendan Scannell, and Markus Molinari in the clip.

Extra queens collectors edition

Queen band member Brian May previously revealed the music video for the hit was “a pastiche” of the U.K. soap “Coronation Street”.

Beckinsale is thought to have also been quarantining with her new boyfriend Goody Grace, a 23-year-old Canadian musician.

