Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $200,000 To Indigenous Women Leadership Initiative

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a generous donation to StFX’s Coady Institute.

The couple gifted $200,000 to St. Francis Xavier University’s Coady Institute’s new initiative, the Circle of Abundance, which hopes to amplify indigenous women’s voices and leadership.

Kicking off the new campaign, Reynolds and Lively’s donation will go toward the institute’s goal of $1 million to support the institute’s International Centre for Women’s Leadership and the centre’s indigenous programming.

“We’re so happy to support the incredible work of the Coady Institute’s program with Indigenous Women,” the pair said in the statement. “We’re blown away by the conversations we’ve had and the work they do and look forward to joining them on this journey.”

Coady Indigenous Program lead and graduate Karri-Lynn Paul adds, “These indigenous leaders are inspiring renewed energy on how to move forward with our work. Their insights and grounding of our work in the realities of grassroots indigenous women’s lives is an important piece in our journey. They also talked about how we are enough, and how we need to prioritize programs that are created by indigenous women for indigenous women. This funding offers the opportunity to make that happen.”

The generous donation comes as Canada’s National Indigenous History Month comes to a close.