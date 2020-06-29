Listen To ‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal Read From Sally Rooney’s Novel

Paul Mescal is the perfect narrator for Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

In a new video for the Instagram book club Between Two Books, the star of the TV adaptation of Rooney’s novel reads aloud a portion of the book.

RELATED: ‘Normal People’ Couple Marianne & Connell Meet ‘Hot Priest’ From ‘Fleabag’ In Hilarious Comic Relief Sketch

The scene Mescal reads is the one in which his character Connell bumps into Marianne at Trinity College.

Fans are loving the video, with one commenter writing, “love his accent so much 😍😍 one with Daisy nowww❤️”

RELATED: ‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Talks About The Advice Her Dad Gave Her On Dealing With Fame

Another adds, “Thank you for these quarantine gifts Paul: reading poems, children’s books and now, Normal People to us. You are so kind and good to your fans.”

Between Two Books is run by Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine.