Haim Walk Across The Empty Parking Lot Of The Forum For ‘Don’t Wanna’ Music Video

Haim are hitting the streets for their latest music video.

The sister trio debuted their “Don’t Wanna” visual on Monday, taking to the Forum parking lot for a coronavirus-friendly and socially distanced video.

In the clip, members Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim take a peaceful stroll at sunset before things turn competitive and they end up chasing each other.

The new single is from their latest record Women in Music Pt. III.

Women in Music Pt. III is available to stream on all major streaming services.