Jim Carrey Penning Semi-Autobiographical Novel Featuring Fictionalized Versions Of Himself, Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise, More

Actor, artist, and now, author, Jim Carrey reveals he’s releasing a semi-autobiographical novel that he’s been working on for several years.

Memoirs And Misinformation will chronicle a fictionalized version of the “Ace Ventura” star as he searches for meaning in Hollywood following years of success as an actor. Co-written by Mergers And Acquisitions author Dana Vachon, Carrey previewed the book in a new interview with the New York Times.

“There’s nothing, at this point in my artistic life, more boring than the idea of writing down the actual events of my life in some chronological order,” the Canadian actor says of the project. “Trying to expand my brand. This is not that. … ‘Jim Carrey’ in this book is really a representative — he’s an avatar of anybody in my position. Of the artist, of the celebrity, of the star. That world and all its excesses and gluttony and self-focus and vanity. Some of it is very actual. You just won’t know which is which. But even the fictional qualities of the book reveal a truth.”

According to the Times, the fictionalized Carrey is a lonely man with plenty of wealth and privilege who is “choosing among starring roles in a Mao Zedong biopic and studio movies based on children’s toys” when he meets a young ingenue named Georgie and teams up with a fictionalized version of writer Charlie Kaufman.

“Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind” writer Kaufman is just one of the many real-life celebs who will feature in his book — some of whom, like Nicolas Cage, have already given their blessing.

In the book, Cage is Carrey’s dinosaur skull-collector best friend. In real life, the “Leaving Las Vegas” star encouraged Carrey’s vision.

“I was talking to Nic Cage a couple days ago. I hadn’t told him anything about the book and then one day I sprung it on him, and he just said, ‘Jim, I’m so honoured, man. You have no idea,'” Carrey explains. “I said, ‘I gave you all the best lines. It’s unheard of!’ He’s so excited about it.”

“It’s satire and parody but also done with reverence,” he says, revealing there are book versions of Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anthony Hopkins, among others. He’s sending each person featured a “letter of explanation”, Carrey says.

“Most of the people in this book are people whom I admire greatly.”

When it comes to Cruise, Carrey isn’t sure how the “Top Gun” star will react to his portrayal.

“I know Tom Cruise. He may sock me, but hey, I’ll take the beating for a piece of art. I think he’s going to love it,” he adds.

Memoirs And Misinformation will be released on July 7 with Carrey’s “Dumb & Dumber” co-star Jeff Daniels voicing the audiobook version.