‘Marrying Millions’ Is Back For Season 2 With Some Dramatic New Couples

Not only is “Marrying Millions” back for season 2, it is also bringing a bunch of new couples to add to the drama.

The hit Lifetime reality series will return next month with Bill and Brianna of Dallas, Gentille and Brian of Las Vegas, plus five more new couples.

The show follows 14 people who have found love, only there is a big obstacle in their way: their financial disparities. The series picks up with the couples as they face scrutiny from the family and friends on both sides.

“‘Marrying Millions’ continues to expand our unique relationship content,“ said Gena McCarthy, EVP development and programming Lifetime Unscripted. “We’re excited to introduce five outrageously relatable new couples as they all navigate clashes of class, culture, and background in pursuit of love and the American Dream.”

Season 2 of “Marrying Millions” returns August 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.