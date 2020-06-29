‘Dilbert’ Creator Claims His TV Show Was Cancelled Because He Is White

Scott Adams is claiming that he is the victim of racism — against white people.

In a comment on Twitter, the “Dilbert” creator responded to a tweet from Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best about a 2017 Hollywood Reporter interview with Lena Dunham, who revealed she was just 23 when she sold “Girls” to HBO with only “a page-and-a-half-long pitch, without a character nor a plot.”

In his response, Adams claimed that the animated show based on his comic strip was cancelled because he is white.

RELATED: ‘Scrubs’ Episodes May Return To Streaming With Blackface Edited Out

I lost my TV show for being white when UPN decided it would focus on an African-American audience. That was the third job I lost for being white. The other two in corporate America. (They told me directly.) — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 29, 2020

The “Dilbert” TV series debuted in 1999 on UPN and ran for two seasons before being axed after losing viewership.

Another Twitter user questioned Adams’ claim, noting that he offered a contradicting claim for the cancellation in a 2006 interview.

Ah so? So … you were lying when you said this? pic.twitter.com/hGhvfnEDxS — Robert Clarke-Chan (@999RPMs) June 29, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Office’ And ‘Community’ Are The Latest Series To Address Blackface Episodes

Adams’ claim also received mockery from others on Twitter.

My favorite Dilbert pic.twitter.com/BuOG9YdaSE — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 29, 2020

“Dilbert” the TV show was a casualty of the great Caucasian Purge of 2000, in which all shows featuring and made by white people were summarily canceled. It’s why you never you see anyone paler than Cheech Marin on TV anymore, except for WET. https://t.co/gpRqmpbKtu — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) June 29, 2020

Canceling Dilbert is the real racism. https://t.co/IEKSWvluMb — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 29, 2020

Another Twitter user shot down Adams’ racism claim by pointing out that “Dilbert” was among the lowest-rated shows on TV at the time.