‘Dilbert’ Creator Claims His TV Show Was Cancelled Because He Is White

By Corey Atad.

Scott Adams. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images
Scott Adams is claiming that he is the victim of racism — against white people.

In a comment on Twitter, the “Dilbert” creator responded to a tweet from Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best about a 2017 Hollywood Reporter interview with Lena Dunham, who revealed she was just 23 when she sold “Girls” to HBO with only “a page-and-a-half-long pitch, without a character nor a plot.”

In his response, Adams claimed that the animated show based on his comic strip was cancelled because he is white.

The “Dilbert” TV series debuted in 1999 on UPN and ran for two seasons before being axed after losing viewership.

Another Twitter user questioned Adams’ claim, noting that he offered a contradicting claim for the cancellation in a 2006 interview.

Adams’ claim also received mockery from others on Twitter.

Another Twitter user shot down Adams’ racism claim by pointing out that “Dilbert” was among the lowest-rated shows on TV at the time.

